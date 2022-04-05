In 2 yrs, 48K mask-less Punekars penalised, 1.90 crore fine collected

PUNE In the past two years, the city has penalised over 48,000 people who flouted Covid-19 mask norms, and have collected ₹1.90 crore in fines.Usage of masks was imposed as an effective means of containing the spread of the infection of Covid-19. The state government recently passed an order making masks voluntary which was mandatory earlier.

Data on the face mask mandate for Punekars, imposed in April 2020 and lifted this past Saturday, shows that citizens flouted the mask mandate during all Covid waves, and were often seen without masks after cases receded, before rising again.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief medical officer, PMC said, “Since the state government’s instructions on making masks voluntary the penalty action has been stopped. but imposing such restrictive and strict actions was the need of the hour during the pandemic. Masks were proven to be effective in cutting down the spread of the infection multifolds. Even when a person was isolated at home, wearing masks ensured that the infection did not spread to other family members. By penalising a few people we ensured that most of the citizens do wear masks which eventually did help us prevent the spread to a large population.”

In the past two years, since the pandemic began, the civic body penalised 48,629 offenders and collected of ₹1.90 crore fine. These penalties also include those who were penalised for spitting on the road. The highest imposed penalty during the pandemic for these two offences went up to as high as ₹1,000, according to state department officials.

In the beginning days of the pandemic, the then civic chief Shekhar Gaikwad had said, “Masks are the most effective means of isolation as it restricts the spread from one individual to another and in public places even a suspected patients is 90 times less likely to spread the infection if he or she wears a mask compared to the person who is not wearing a mask.”

