In-camera trial of DRDO scientist in espionage case to begin on July 2

Pune The trial of senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, accused in an alleged honey-trap espionage case, is set to begin from July 2 after a special court on Thursday framed charges against him under the Official Secrets Act. Trial of senior DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, accused in an alleged honey-trap espionage case, is set to begin from July 2 after a special court on Thursday framed charges against him. (FILE)

Kurulkar, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3, 2023, is accused of allegedly sharing classified information linked to national security with a suspected Pakistani intelligence operative while holding a senior position at a DRDO laboratory in Pune. The ATS filed its chargesheet on June 30, 2023.

Special ATS Judge PY Ladekar framed charges against Kurulkar and directed that the procedure under Section 294 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) be completed at the next hearing scheduled on June 20. The provision allows documents to be admitted as evidence without formal proof if their authenticity is not disputed by the opposing side.

“The trial will begin by July 2 after completion of the procedure. The trial will be held in camera,” special public prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar said.

Pawar said the charges relate to the “wilful, unauthorised and wrongful communication of classified information to suspected foreign entities”, allegedly an act prejudicial to state security and capable of affecting India’s sovereignty and integrity.

The court framed charges after rejecting Kurulkar’s discharge application on Thursday. Defence counsel Rushikesh Ganu confirmed the development.

“The court has framed charges. We will await the prosecution’s next steps in the conduct of the trial,” Ganu said.

The framing of charges was delayed due to the pendency of the discharge plea and separate bail proceedings. Kurulkar’s bail applications were rejected by the special court in Pune in December 2023 and later by the Bombay high court in April this year.

The ATS has invoked provisions of the Official Secrets Act related to espionage, unauthorised communication of sensitive information and contact with foreign agents. The chargesheet includes sections 3 (penalties for spying), 4 (communication with foreign agents) and 5 (wrongful communication of information) of the Act.