Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens
Structure that is placed on the approach road to the airport is a work in progress and is being developed by Pune Municipal Corporation. We are taking it up with the authorities to complete the installation, said AAI
Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).
Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments.
A few netizens criticised the authorities claiming that it has failed to construct a robust airport and appealed to citizens to contribute Ganesha celebrations money for building an airport rather than waiting for the government to do the work.
Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.
The AAI tweet stated, “Please note that this structure that is placed on the approach road to the airport is a work in progress and is being developed by Pune Municipal Corporation. We are taking it up with the authorities to complete the installation.”
Purohit later thanked AAI for the clarification and tweeted, “However, the installation does need a relook when certain angles don’t match the airport/PMC vision.”
Another twitter user Shilpa Godbole said, “What in the world? Time to collect vargani for the apla airport and build it ourselves. It’s written all over that the powers are never going to build one.”
Another netizen Nisha Shukla said, “We Punekars can give up celebrating Ganesh festival this year and with that money build Pune airport. Surely, we can happily celebrate a big grand festival next year with our own airport and invite the PM and Sachin Pilot for the festival-cum-opening ceremony.”
Despite repeated efforts, assistant commissioner Vaibhav Kadhlakh could not be reached for comments.
-
Union minister applauds startup founders at CSIR’s bldg inauguration
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's new building complex in the city and interacted with startup founders. Singh also appealed to industries to partner with such success stories to make India startup ecosystem more vibrant and result-oriented.
-
Delhi reports 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine fatalities
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,964 Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.
-
Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall in Maharashtra
In August, the Bay of Bengal so far has reported three depressions. This depression is likely to bring more rainfall in parts of Maharashtra and Pune, say experts. Orange alert for ghat regions in Pune today As per the IMD forecast, the ghat regions around Pune have an orange alert for August 21.
-
5 arrested in Bhiwandi for attempting to murder Central Intelligence Bureau officer
The Shantinagar police arrested five people for attempting to murder a Central Intelligence Bureau officer. The five allegedly assaulted the officer after he refused to give donation to the sarvanjanik Ganeshotsav mandal on the day of Dahi Handi festival in Bhiwandi. Rawat refused to donate. Thereafter, they started beating him up and tried to strangulate him, leaving him unconscious. Rawat had serious face, hand and throat injuries.
-
Dahi Handi to be added in existing 5% sports quota, says Chandrakant Patil
After criticism from various quarters including opposition leaders and Maharashtra Public Service Commission action committee members, state higher education minister Chandrakant Patil clarified that there will not be additional reservation to any sport and Dahi Handi will be added in the existing list of sports for 5% reservation quota. Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that 'Dahi Handi' will now be recognised as an official sport in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics