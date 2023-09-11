Increase in humidity levels causes October heat-like effect

PUNE: Despite normal temperatures, the city has been experiencing October heat-like conditions for the last two days and the reason for this is an increase in humidity in the atmosphere according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Currently, different areas in Pune city are experiencing higher humidity levels between 70 and 88% with Lavale recording the highest humidity levels at 88%.

After subdued rainfall activity from September 7, the city is experiencing a partly cloudy sky with warmer days. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Weather Forecasting Division, IMD Pune, said, “Humidity levels in the city are high due to moisture brought by the westerlies. There are chances of active monsoon conditions in the next two to three days. The presence of high moisture in the atmosphere increases humidity but the real feel is more than the actual humidity. For instance, if the humidity level in the atmosphere is around 60 to 70%, it will give a feeling of 70 to 80% humidity levels. Therefore, the city is experiencing warmer days as compared to the actual humidity levels.”

The month of September is considered a monsoon month, and the weather in September is typically cloudy with cool breeze. Currently however, citizens are experiencing relatively warmer conditions. After subdued rainfall activity from September 7, the city is experiencing a partly cloudy sky with warmer days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD officials, this situation is expected to continue till September 13 with chances of a slight increase in rainfall activities in the district from September 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON