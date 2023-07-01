POCSO cases on the rise in Pune rural, 271 cases reported in 2022

As many as 271 cases of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) were registered in Pune rural in 2022 as compared to 230 cases reported in 2021, as per data by the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

On the other hand, fewer POCSO cases were reported in the city limits. As many as 26 cases were reported in 2022, as compared to 228 cases reported in 2021. The same trend was also seen in Pimpri-Chinchwad where 145 such cases were reported in 2022 as compared to 177 cases reported in 2021.

On behalf of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a workshop was organised at Yashwantrao Chavan Development Administration Prabodhini on Friday to discuss the various challenges faced in the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2005.

On this occasion advocate Sushiben Shah, chairperson of commission; Shyam Chandak, principal district and sessions judge Pune, Ankit Goyal, superintendent of police, Ramnath Pofale, additional commissioner of police Pune city and Rahul More, deputy commissioner women and child development department Pune were present.

In an interaction after the workshop, Shah said, “We laws are in place for the protection of women and child rights. However, its weaker implementation is a major concern for us.”

“As per the norms, there should be a dedicated child protection officer at each police station, however, currently, such officers are burdened with other duties like patrolling. We have discussed this issue with the police authorities and along with this we will make several other recommendations in our final report that will be shared with the Supreme Court judge, who is incharge of the concerned section,” Shah said.

“We are trying to reach out to authorities and other stakeholders so that such cases get proper attention and are handled carefully,” he said.

Child abuse cases in Western Maharashtra

Western Maharashtra comprises five districts Satara, Sangali, Kolhapur, Pune, and Solapur

Areas ==2021== 2022

Kolhapur== 188== 09

Pune city== 228== 26

Pune rural ==230== 271

Pimpri -Chinchwad== 177== 145

Pune Railway== 02== 00

Sangli== 68==203

Satara== 190 -

Solapur city ==90 -

Solapur rural== 193 ==248

(Source: Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights)