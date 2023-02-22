Indian army to hold AFINDEX exercise at Aundh

The Indian army will hold the second edition of the multinational Africa-Indian Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX 2023) at Aundh Military Station from March 21 to March 30.

The exercise will focus on the exchange of best practices between the participating nations. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The biennial joint military exercise was held for the first time in 2019 at the same location. According to army officials, up to 20 African nations may participate in field training exercises.

The inaugural AFINDEX-19 brought together army contingents from 17 African nations, including Benin, Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, as well as a contingent of Maratha Light Infantry (MIL) representing India.

The aim of the exercise is to practice with the participating nations in planning and conduct of Humanitarian Mine Assistance and Peace Keeping Operations under chapter VII of United Nations peacekeeping operations.

The exercise will focus on the exchange of best practices between the participating nations, team building and tactical level operations in the conduct of United Nations-mandated tasks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 10-day programme will aim to include the establishment of a new mission, siting of a United Nations Headquarters for peacekeeping operations, siting of military observer sites during the peacekeeping missions, protection of civilians, nuances of standing combat deployment, convoy protection, patrolling aspects and aspects related to Humanitarian Mine Assistance.