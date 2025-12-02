India’s growing global influence makes world listen to PM Modi: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India’s growing influence on the global stage has compelled world leaders to pay closer attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was speaking at a gratitude ceremony in Pune held as part of the RSS centenary year. “Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long,” Bhagwat said. (HT FILE)

Bhagwat said the Sangh’s 100-year journey was not about celebrating milestones but about fulfilling responsibilities. “Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long,” he said.

On India’s enhanced international profile, Bhagwat said the world was “listening to the Prime Minister because India’s strength is becoming visible where it should”. He recalled being told once that the Sangh had “arrived 30 years late”, to which he had responded that the organisation had always been active but had simply not been heard. People, he said, were drawn not by coercion but by “the strength of dialogue and collective work”.

Reiterating the belief that India’s rise contributes to global stability, he said, “History shows that when India rises, global problems reduce and peace prevails. The current global situation demands this from India, and Sangh volunteers have been working with this resolve from day one.”

Paying tribute to founder Dr K B Hedgewar, Bhagwat said the organisation’s early volunteers worked amid severe adversity, without knowing whether their efforts would succeed. “They sowed the seeds of success and paved the path for transformation. Our gratitude must remain with them,” he said.

Emphasising unity in diversity, Bhagwat said all philosophies in India originate from a common source. “We must walk together, and for that dharma is essential. Because everything is interconnected, we must move ahead in harmony,” he said.