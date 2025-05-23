Industries in Chakan raise infra issues with Uday Samant

As industries in the Chakan area are facing issues with basic infrastructure such as electricity, roads, water, security and parking, they met industries minister Uday Samant regarding the same on Thursday. Officials from the police, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were also present at the meeting. As industries in the Chakan area are facing issues with basic infrastructure such as electricity, roads, water, security and parking, they met industries minister Uday Samant regarding the same on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Samant said, “Plans are afoot to install CCTV cameras and streetlights in the industrial area on a priority basis. Works worth ₹650 crore are already underway and special funds have been approved for CCTV camera installation.”

Industry representatives demanded that land be given to build a hospital for workers. Samant instructed that land for the same be approved before the end of the meeting. Interestingly, MIDC officials completed the process immediately.

Samant asked the irrigation department to provide adequate water to the industries. At the same time, he instructed the industries to first treat sewage water before releasing it again for reuse. As industries in Chakan are facing parking problems, especially with respect to heavy vehicles, the administration has identified land where 150 trucks can be parked. Even smaller plots will be identified for parking purposes. The traffic police alleged that heavy vehicles are being parked haphazardly, obstructing traffic. In response, Samant approved three cranes for the industrial area to take action against illegal parking.

Samant said, “The Chakan industries are Maharashtra’s backbone. Many new industries are willing to relocate here. Many global industries are moving from China and coming to India. Maharashtra is getting the greatest benefit of this new opportunity.”

Meanwhile, industry representatives highlighted the power issue. Samant asked that a nodal officer from MSEDCL be appointed immediately to take care of all complaints.

For the last couple of months, industries in the Chakan area have been facing various infrastructural issues. So much so that last week, they called a meeting to discuss these issues and immediately requested the state- government and administration to hold a meeting for the same.