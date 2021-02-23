Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week

The Pune police officials found a five to six months old infant inside a dargah in Kharadi on Monday evening, officials said.

The girl child was found at the dargah around 6:30 pm. The infant was found wearing a yellow petticoat, white half pant with pink dots on it and left inside the dargah property.

A case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandan nagar police station against the guardian of the child.

The incident has come to light only days after a two-day-old boy was found abandoned in the bushes near Katraj ghat.

The police received a call early morning from cyclists who informed them that they heard cries of a baby at one of the spots in the ghat area. A case was registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

In October 2020, a couple was booked for abandoning a three-month-old infant in a church in Khadki, Pune