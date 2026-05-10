...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ink thrown at NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi

In the video, Bhandare warned Lawande against making statements against the Warkari community and its gurus, saying he could face stronger action in the future

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Members of a section of the Warkari community allegedly threw ink on Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi on Saturday. A police case has been registered at Loni Kalbhor Police Station in connection with the incident.

Warkari member Sangram Bhandare and his supporters allegedly poured four bottles of ink on Lawande and recorded a video of the act. (VIDEO GRAB)

Warkari member Sangram Bhandare and his supporters allegedly poured four bottles of ink on Lawande and recorded a video of the act. In the video, Bhandare warned Lawande against making statements against the Warkari community and its gurus, saying he could face stronger action in the future.

Lawande said, “I had gone to attend a programme near Alandi on Saturday morning. While returning, Bhandare and his supporters chased my car and forced us to stop in the middle of the road. They asked me to step out of the vehicle, saying they wanted to discuss something. They then dragged me to an isolated place, threatened me and poured four bottles of ink on me. I could identify only two of them, and they were carrying weapons.”

 
nationalist congress party
Home / Cities / Pune / Ink thrown at NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi
Home / Cities / Pune / Ink thrown at NCP (SP) spokesperson Vikas Lawande near Alandi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.