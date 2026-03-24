Inquiry underway into ‘108’ emergency ambulance services: Prakash Abitkar

PUNE: The state government has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the functioning of the ‘108’ emergency ambulance service of the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) following a series of complaints regarding delays, poor response and operational gaps; health minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday informed the state assembly. The state has constituted panel to investigate the functioning of ‘108’ emergency ambulance service following complaints, health minister Prakash Abitkar informed the state assembly on Monday. (HT FILE)

Responding to a question raised by Jath MLA Gopichand Padalkar, Abitkar said that the committee’s report is in its final stage and action will be taken based on the findings. “The committee has been formed to address several complaints received from various cities regarding the overall services. It will identify shortcomings and lapses, and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

Padalkar raised concerns over old ambulances, some of which are over 15 years’ old and questioned whether or not the government plans to procure new vehicles. He also highlighted issues related to staff, stating that doctors and ambulance drivers are working on low salaries with irregular payments. He added that while each ambulance is expected to have three doctors and three drivers in three shifts, many are operating with fewer staff.

Abitkar said that staffing is the responsibility of the service provider as per the agreement, and minimum wages must be paid. “If there is any violation, action will be taken. The ‘108’ service is meant to run round-the-clock with adequate staff but we have found that in many places, services are operating with fewer doctors and drivers,” he said.

Naigaon MLA Rajesh Pawar flagged delays in emergency response, stating that patients suffering heart attacks/accidents often do not get ambulance services even after two hours. He sought clarity on response time, monitoring mechanisms and whether or not the contract with the current service provider, BVG India Ltd., will be reviewed.

Abitkar said that the stipulated response time is 20 minutes in urban areas and around 30 minutes in rural areas, with penalties imposed on the service provider in case of delays. He acknowledged that response time needs improvement. “The vehicles are old and currently, there are 917 ambulances. This number will be increased to 1,737 in the coming days,” he said.

Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav raised concerns about the existing 100 km service limit noting that in several regions, patients need to be transported over longer distances. The minister said the limit will be increased.

MLA Sharad Sonawane of Junnar pointed to complaints about the rude and undisciplined behaviour of call centre staff which may be contributing to the delays. Abitkar said that the government will strengthen the monitoring of call centre operations, ensure proper communication, and take action based on feedback.