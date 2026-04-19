Insects found in mid-day meal at PCMC Urdu school; probe ordered

Students at a Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run Urdu school in Kharalwadi were allegedly served a mid-day meal infested with insects on Saturday morning, prompting a complaint and an official inquiry.

The issue came to light when students noticed insects in their breakfast and alerted teachers. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue came to light around 9.50am when students noticed insects in their breakfast and alerted teachers. Photographs of the contaminated food were later circulated, triggering outrage and a formal complaint to the civic administration.

Mamta Shinde, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have received the complaint and will conduct a detailed inquiry. Appropriate action will be taken against those found responsible.”

Advocate Sagar Charan, former vice-chairman of PCMC health department grievance redressal committee, submitted a written complaint to municipal commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi seeking urgent action.

In his complaint dated April 18, Charan termed the incident a “grave concern” and alleged “gross negligence, lack of sanitation, and failure to maintain mandatory food safety standards”.

The municipal co-educational institution from Classes I to VIII has over 300 students with meals supplied through the Pune Zilla Parishad under the mid-day meal scheme, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} DV Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune region, said, “A team will visit the school on Monday and action will be taken as per provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DV Bhogawade, joint commissioner (food), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune region, said, “A team will visit the school on Monday and action will be taken as per provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON