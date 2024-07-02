Install circuit breakers to avoid electrical accidents: MSEDCL 

To avoid electrical accidents in the rainy season at homes, societies and offices, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has advised people to install circuit breakers. Proper earthing is essential to prevent electrical hazards. If an internal electrical system fails and the power supply continues uninterrupted, the risk of accidents increases. (HT PHOTO)

Due to heavy rains, residents need to be extra careful with household and public electricity systems to avoid electrical accidents, which may occur due to internal wiring issues, devices, or metal materials.

Rajendra Pawar, chief Engineer of MSEDCL of Pune circle said, “MSEDCL has urged citizens to install circuit breakers such as earth leakage circuit breakers (ELCB), residual current circuit breakers (RCCB), and miniature circuit breakers (MCB) in their homes and other structures. These devices act as safety nets, preventing electrical accidents caused by internal wiring or equipment faults.”

He further added, “Electrical testers, available for around ₹20 to ₹50, can prevent electrical accidents. Testers should be used to check damp walls, tin sheets, and iron wires for fridges, TVs, computers, geysers, water taps, wet iron pipes, agricultural pump boxes, and water motor pumps before touching them. Additionally, wearing rubber or plastic slippers can provide extra safety.”

Circuit breaker importance

Proper earthing is essential to prevent electrical hazards. If an internal electrical system fails and the power supply continues uninterrupted, the risk of accidents increases. Circuit breakers help prevent accidents caused by over-consumption, current leakage, short circuits, voltage surges, and earth faults.