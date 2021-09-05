Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Intach, Punes’ YouTube series on ecofriendly Ganesh celebrations

The YouTube series is about being conscious, aware about our festivals and the way we celebrate them, especially from an environment point of view
By Prachi Bari
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 04:38 PM IST
Intach (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Pune, along with the Parijat Foundation and Centre of Contemporary Dance has introduced a series on YouTube to create awareness about the forthcoming Ganesh festival from an environmental perspective. (Rahul Raut/HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Intach (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) Pune, along with the Parijat Foundation and Centre of Contemporary Dance has introduced a series on YouTube to create awareness about the forthcoming Ganesh festival from an environmental perspective.

The series, ‘Let’s Celebrate, But Why?’ is based on ecology, habits and learnings.

“The series is about being conscious, aware about our festivals and the way we celebrate them, especially from an environment point of view. The objective is to inspire people to give it some thought and move towards a more eco-friendly and conscious celebration,” said Supriya Goturkar- Mahabaleshwarkar, co-convenor, Intach Pune.

This idea came about with Covid restrictions that gave a reason to analyse celebrations and its real meaning. “The idea was also to look at the festival from different perspectives of mythology, culture, history, ecology, traditional wisdom and even food and nutrition,” said Goturkar- Mahabaleshwarkar.

The series also has Kathak performances choreographed by Rohini Bhate, performed by her disciples.

“The series ‘Conscious Ganesha’ has brought together dance along with origin, ecology, history and food practices of our loved festival. I have always believed for dance to be a powerful art tool for spreading awareness and enjoying the festivities, more for what they help us learn. It has brought in an audience who will otherwise have never interacted with each other. We hope the festival starts new, healthy conversations,” said Hrishikesh Pawar, artistic director, Centre of Contemporary Dance.

