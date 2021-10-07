Intense evening rainfall continues in Pune with monsoon withdrawal on horizon

PUNE Between 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm on Wednesday, parts of Pune city received an intense spell of rainfall. Officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Southwest Monsoon has started withdrawing from northwest parts of India. However, the withdrawal of the monsoon from Maharashtra is likely to start from October 10.

As per IMD Pune, in three hours on Wednesday, Shivajinagar and Pashan reported 15.2 mm of rainfall each, Lohegaon reported 6.2 mm, Lavale reported 13.5 mm and Magarpatta reported 8.5 mm of rainfall. No rainfall was reported in Chinchwad on Wednesday during the day.

Shivajinagar on Wednesday reported a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius. Chinchwad was hottest on Wednesday at 34.3 degrees Celsius.

“Pune city is likely to continue to witness hotter days and rainy evenings till October 9. Ghat areas around Pune city may receive isolated heavy rainfall till October 9,” said IMD officials.

Withdrawal from Maharashtra

K S Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD Mumbai, said that withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of northwest India started on October 6 as against the forecast date of September 17.

“In the last five years, monsoon withdrawal has been in September except in 2019 when monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan started from October 9,” said Hosalikar.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that northern parts of Maharashtra may experience withdrawal around October 10.

“However, monsoon withdrawal may not happen over Konkan and southern parts of the state immediately. For Pune city we are expecting monsoon withdrawal around October 15,” said Kashyapi.