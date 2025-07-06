International science conclave draws over 300 participants

The Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) hosted an International Citizen Science Conclave on Saturday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), drawing over 300 participants, including international experts, researchers, students, and engaged citizens. The conclave was divided into two major segments: a morning conference attended by around 100 participants. (HT)

The day-long event aimed to promote dialogue, collaboration, and awareness around citizen-led scientific initiatives, both in India and globally.

The conclave was divided into two major segments: a morning conference attended by around 100 participants, and an open Citizen Science Exhibition in the evening, which attracted over 200 visitors from Pune and beyond.

Commenting on the same, Dr Priya Nagraj, CEO of PKC, said, “With over 100 participants attending expert dialogue sessions, the event focused on key themes including technology in citizen science, sustainability and conservation, and community health and well-being.”

The exhibition showcased a diverse array of presentations and exhibits spanning themes such as astronomy, biodiversity, ecology, public health, and game-based learning. Both local and international groups demonstrated innovative ways to involve citizens in data collection, scientific research, and social problem-solving.

Activities included mapping local flora and fauna, testing the quality of water and milk, and using play-based models to explore complex social and environmental issues.

The conclave featured international speakers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, and France, who shared insights into citizen science programs in their respective countries.