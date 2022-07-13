Interstate travel not affected by heavy rains

The incessant rains across the city and ghat areas did not affect the interstate transport. Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of poor visibility and slippery road during the intense spell, ghat areas remained clear and no major traffic disruption was reported, according to public transport utility officials.

Abhijeet Bhosale, public relations officer, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), “All buses are running on time and there is no major disruption of traffic.”

Sanket Nirgudkar, a professional who travelled from Mumbai to Pune, said, “Apart from waterlogging issue at Wakad, the traffic on the Pune-Mumbai expressway was normal. A minor landslide was reported at ghat section, but the highway police cleared the debris. There was no fog condition on the stretch as seen two days ago and I reached Pune as per schedule.”

Trains from Pune to Mumbai were running on time.

“Trains are running as per schedule. There was no cancellation on any morning train going to Mumbai from Pune and no landslide reported along the route in ghats,” said Central Railway public relations officer, Pune division, Manoj Jhavar.

“I travelled from Vashi to Pune today. We were caught in heavy rains during our travel from Mumbai to Pune. However, we did not encounter much traffic on the expressway. Our travel on the expressway was better as compared to the heavy traffic we faced in Pune,” said MP Joshi, a Mumbai resident on Wednesday.