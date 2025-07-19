Intruders smash CCTV cams, steal valuables from Sangeeta Bijlani’s Lonavla farmhouse

Unidentified miscreants broke into yesteryears’ actress and model Sangeeta Bijlani’s farmhouse in the Pavana Dam area on July 18 and decamped with many valuables. They also smashed all the CCTV cameras, ransacked the interiors, and caused extensive damage to the property. A preliminary assessment points towards a premeditated act of targeting the farmhouse during the former actress’ absence, Lonavla Rural police said. Bijlani has filed a written complaint at the Pune Rural Police Station. (HT FILE)

Bijlani has filed a written complaint at the Pune Rural Police Station. Superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Gill said that the former actress, who lives in Mumbai, had not visited the property for the past four months due to her father’s illness.

In her complaint, she has stated that when she visited the farmhouse on July 18 at around 11:30am, with two domestic staff members, she was shocked to discover that the main entrance had been forcibly broken down. A deeper inspection revealed extensive damage and theft throughout the property.

According to the Pune Rural police, the key findings included broken window grills, theft of one television and severe damage to another, extensive damage caused by smoke on the upper floor, and destruction of all beds and major household items. The refrigerator was also found broken and several valuable items were reported missing.

The intruders resorted to deliberate destruction of all CCTV cameras installed on the premises, indicating a targeted and premeditated break-in, the police said.

In her complaint, Bijlani has requested for immediate police intervention, a site inspection, panchnama, forensic analysis, and evidence collection. She has also requested for an FIR to be registered under sections relating to housebreaking, theft, and criminal trespass.

“This is a serious matter involving private property intrusion, destruction, and a potential threat to personal safety,” Bijlani has stated in her complaint, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, where she emphasises the need for a thorough investigation and swift action against the culprits.

Lonavla Rural Police Station in-charge Dinesh Tayde said, “A team has been sent to the spot to assess the damage. An FIR will be lodged once the panchnama of the farmhouse is completed.”

Mohammed Mujeeb Khan, a close associate of Bijlani and the main complainant in the case, said “Pune Rural SP Sandeep Gill and his team have offered us full assistance during this time of crisis.”