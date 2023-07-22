Politicos demand SIT investigation in bogus schools’ racket

PUNE Numerous unauthorised schools in the state have been identified in the recent months. Fake certificates of official accreditation and association with the exam board have been distributed to these schools. This topic was discussed on Friday during the state assembly’s monsoon session. Earlier this year, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, had informed that there are at least 800 bogus schools in the state. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Ashish Shelar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, demanded in the assembly that the issue should be thoroughly investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) saying that there is a gang involved in making fake certificates.

Earlier this year, education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, had informed that there are at least 800 bogus schools in the state. The education department also started taking action against such schools.

During the investigation, it came to light that some schools have obtained recognition by submitting bogus certificates and are running rampant. While some schools have even forged signatures of education officials and cases have been filed against such schools and they have been closed.

Shelar said, “Fake documents are being made to get school permission in the state and it is a serious issue. It is the duty of education officers to conduct regular inspections at the time of approval; if bogus documents are not checked during verification, then such schools go unchecked.”

Responding to this, the state school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “An inquiry has been conducted within the department. If a racket is found during investigation, a high-level committee will be appointed and stern action will be taken.”

He said, 661 unauthorised schools have been found in the state and also there are 160 madrasas in it this list.

“Most of the schools are running without government approval, have not obtained no objection certificate for affiliation, no affiliation certificate from the examination board. As many as 78 out of 661 schools have been closed and 26 schools have been fined. While there are currently 378 schools which are under scanner of which the maximum number of 347 are in Mumbai and 14 in Pune,” added Kesarkar.