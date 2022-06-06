Investigation officer in Saswad double murder case changed after political slugfest

PUNE Pune rural superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh has ordered the change in the investigation officer in the double murder case of ragpickers that took place on June 3 in Saswad.

A food cart owner beat up two unidentified ragpickers and they succumbed to serious burn injuries after boiling water was poured on them by the cart owner.

The change of investigation officer has taken place after allegations of slow investigation were levelled. The police have already arrested hotelier Nilesh Jagtap in connection with the incident.

Earlier, the investigation was being done by a police sub-inspector rank officer and later, senior police inspector Annasaheb Gholap had taken over the investigation. Then, senior divisional police officer Dhananjay Patil was assigned the task of investigation.

Former Shiv Sena minister Vijay Shivtare had alleged that the investigation was slow and the cremation was hurried. Not just that, he also alleged that the post-mortem report was forged.

On June 3, three ragpickers were brutally assaulted with a bamboo stick by Jagtap who ran an omelette kiosk in the area. Later he brought boiling water from the kiosk and poured it on them. Two of them, both senior citizens, succumbed to their injuries. The incident had led to vociferous demand by local residents for immediate arrest and detailed probe into the incident.