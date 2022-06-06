Investigation officer in Saswad double murder case changed after political slugfest
PUNE Pune rural superintendent of police (SP) Abhinav Deshmukh has ordered the change in the investigation officer in the double murder case of ragpickers that took place on June 3 in Saswad.
A food cart owner beat up two unidentified ragpickers and they succumbed to serious burn injuries after boiling water was poured on them by the cart owner.
The change of investigation officer has taken place after allegations of slow investigation were levelled. The police have already arrested hotelier Nilesh Jagtap in connection with the incident.
Earlier, the investigation was being done by a police sub-inspector rank officer and later, senior police inspector Annasaheb Gholap had taken over the investigation. Then, senior divisional police officer Dhananjay Patil was assigned the task of investigation.
Former Shiv Sena minister Vijay Shivtare had alleged that the investigation was slow and the cremation was hurried. Not just that, he also alleged that the post-mortem report was forged.
On June 3, three ragpickers were brutally assaulted with a bamboo stick by Jagtap who ran an omelette kiosk in the area. Later he brought boiling water from the kiosk and poured it on them. Two of them, both senior citizens, succumbed to their injuries. The incident had led to vociferous demand by local residents for immediate arrest and detailed probe into the incident.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics