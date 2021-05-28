Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / IPL player Rahul Tripathi fined in Pune for not wearing a mask
pune news

IPL player Rahul Tripathi fined in Pune for not wearing a mask

As a part of punitive action being taken against those travelling on city roads without a mask, the city police fined cricketer and IPL player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise Rahul Tripathi for not wearing a mask
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 09:36 PM IST
HT Image

As a part of punitive action being taken against those travelling on city roads without a mask, the city police fined cricketer and IPL player for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise Rahul Tripathi for not wearing a mask.

He was travelling in a car in Pune on Friday afternoon and was stopped at the police check-post near Khadi machine chowk on Friday.

Police sub-inspector Santosh Sonawane attached to Kondhwa police station said, “At the said checkpoint we saw a man in a four-wheeler without a mask. When we stopped him, he told us that he was a well-known personality. We told him that he had violated the rules and had to pay a fine to which he agreed and paid 500 and went away.”

The city police recently took action against the son of a former home minister and an offence was lodged against him for operating a hotel business in violation of Covid -19 restrictions.

31-year-old Tripathi is the son of an army colonel who took up cricket as his passion when his father who is a former state junior cricketer for Uttar Pradesh was posted in Pune.

Tripathi enrolled at the Deccan Gymkhana and completed his studies simultaneously. He was first selected for the Maharashtra senior team in 2010, when he made his one-day debut in the world of cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP