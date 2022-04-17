ISRO scientists: Fallen objects parts of Chinese long march rocket
PUNE Preliminary investigation by a team of two scientists from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) that visited the Sindewahi tehsil in Chandrapur district on April 15 has found that the objects that fell from the sky in Chandrapur are not from Space but are parts of a Chinese long march rocket. The same will be confirmed following a detailed investigation, will be submitted after a week.
On April 2, locals of Sindewahi tehsil were shocked to see six metallic spheres, metal balls and a metallic ring falling from the sky. Similar objects fell from the sky simultaneously in parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They are allegedly the space debris of a Chinese long march rocket that was launched on February 4, 2021. The ISRO team comprised scientists M Shahajahan and Mayuresh Shetty who visited the Sindewahi police station in Chandrapur where these objects had been kept.
“The two scientists who came from ISRO spent a day at Sindewahi with the objects found at various spots in Chandrapur district. They took photographs and videos of the objects and interacted with the Ladbori village people about the objects. They collected as much information as possible from the local people. As per their discussions, these objects are believed to be space debris from the Chinese long march rocket. What type of fuel was there in the cylinders can be said only after it is checked by the laboratory,” said president of the NGO, Sky Watch Group, Suresh Chopne, who, along with his team, has been at the site from day one.
“The scientists refused to give any information about these space debris parts as to which country they belong, whose responsibility it is and other details. They are going to study all the objects and facts and submit their report to the Chandrapur district administration after a week,” said Chopne.
About the issue, Chandrapur district collector Ajay Gulhane said, “The team of ISRO scientists has visited the Sindewahi area and carried out inspection of the fallen objects. We had requested them to help us out in finding out the reality of these objects and after their detailed investigation, they will submit a report about their findings.”
BMC to restore British-era cannons to past glory
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is restoring a pair of British-era cannons, which were lying in a dilapidated condition for several years in a city garden. The cast iron structures are currently inside the Lion's Children Park in Ghatkopar (East). BMC's plan Earlier in August 2021, the civic garden cell asked the BMC Heritage Cell to restore the pair of cannons.
Petrol, CNG price hike: Auto, cab drivers Delhi to go on strike tomorrow
Commuters in Delhi are likely to face problems as several unions of auto, taxi and mini bus drivers have decided to go on strike on Monday demanding a hike in fare rates and a cut in CNG prices. The unions have refused to call off their strike despite an announcement by the Delhi government to form a panel to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.
Stepfather tortures, kills 3-year-old daughter in Pune
PUNE The Bharati Vidypeeth police on Sunday arrested a stepfather for torturing three-year-old daughter for three days and then killing her by banging her head to a wall. The incident took place at Srikrishna Apartments Building in Ambegaon Budruk . The 24-year-old mother filed an FIR. The accused has been identified as Jitendra Uttam Patil (33). Patil tortured the daughter for three days before brutally killing her.
Jahangirpuri violence: Accused Ansar and Aslam sent to 1-day police custody
Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case were on Sunday sent to 1-day police custody by Delhi's Rohini court, while 12 other accused were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, a day after communal clashes broke out in this area in the northwest region of the national capital.
Liquor shop manager murdered in Pune, one held
A liquor store manager at a country made wine shop located on Sinhagad road was murdered after a drunkard smashed his head with a cement brick following an argument over the purchase of alcohol on Saturday. The victim has been identified as a resident of Charwadvasti in Wadgaon Pathar (40), Dinkar Suryabhan Kotmale. Sinhagad Police said that the shop is owned by Arun Ghule who had appointed the deceased as the manager.
