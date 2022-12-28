IT firm under Pune police scanner for Army recruitment scam

In connection with a recruitment scam case, the Indian Army has filed a complaint against an IT firm for malpractice in the recruitment process.

The Southern Command Headquarters in Pune advertised for the hiring of 32 civilian defence employees in May 2022. A contract for Information Technology support was awarded through GeM to a Rajasthan-based IT Firm to facilitate the smooth processing of candidates’ applications.

Now, according to the army, the firm conspired to exploit potential recruits and launched a YouTube channel propagating and encouraging candidates to pay 2,000 in a fictitious account to download the admit card in a breach of trust. This was a violation of the contract’s terms and conditions.

“These videos were discovered by the cyber team of Southern Command Military Intelligence, and interstate investigations revealed that the firm allegedly collected approximately ₹2.5 lakh,” the Southern Command said in a statement.

According to the Southern Command PRO office, the concerned Military authorities questioned the firm immediately and asked them to refund the money to the candidates while also filing a complaint with the Vishrantwadi Police Station. According to officials, military authorities have assured the police of their full cooperation.

“The Indian Army advises all prospective candidates not to fall victim to any social engineering attempts by cyber criminals and to support the authorities in keeping the recruitment process clean and transparent,” according to the statement.

The CBI had previously arrested two Indian Army officials with the rank of havildar in an alleged ₹50,000 bribery case.