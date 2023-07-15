Victim of Selva Nadar’s multi-crore scam dies by suicide

PUNE A 46-year-old IT professional, who was an investor in Ashtavinayak Investment Firm, owned by Selva Kumar Nadar died by suicide on July 13, said police. As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Rajiv, 48, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, Prashant was under financial stress. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased Prashant Ranjan, a resident of Vitthal Nagar in Kharadi, jumped off from the building of Yin Yang housing society. He was an IT professional and was working at a multinational company till December 2022.

Prashant was one of the 265 investors who invested in Ashtavinayak Investment Firm on the pretext of high returns and was duped of ₹1,17,50,000 by Nadar in March this year.

An FIR has been filed against Nadar for duping people to the tune of ₹300 crores.

As per the complaint filed by the brother of the deceased Rajiv, 48, a resident of Ranchi in Jharkhand, Prashant was under financial stress.

According to police, in June 2021, Prashant borrowed ₹91 lahk from six different banks and invested in Nadar’s investment scheme. He had to pay ₹1.80 lakh EMI on a monthly basis. It was difficult for him after he lost his job.

Rajiv also alleged that his cousin brother Sachin Kumar, a resident of Patana, duped Prashant to the tune of ₹15 lakh from 2021-2023. His cousin brother took ₹15 lakh from him on the pretext of investment and duped him.

In another incident, Prasant was duped by his friend in a car deal. According to police, Ajinkya Lokhande purchased Prashant’s car at ₹7.5 lakh and paid him only ₹3 lakh.

Sidhanath Khandekar, assistant police inspector, at Chandannagar police station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, we have booked Selva Kumar Nadar, Prasad Shinde, Sachin Kumar and Ajinkya Lokhande under the charges of abetment of suicide.’’

Khandekar said, police have recovered two pages of suicide note in which the deceased Prashant mentioned how all accused duped him and are responsible for his death.

Mayur Vairagkar, assistant police inspector at Economic Offence Wing, said, “To date, police have registered statements of 65 investors out of a total of 265 investors. Also, we have got all transactions details from the respective banks and investigation is underway.’’

Police had also recorded deceased Prashant’s statement.

An FIR has been registered at Chandannagar police station against four accused under sections 306 and 34.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com