Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / I-T searches continue at premises linked to Ajit Pawar’s kin
pune news

I-T searches continue at premises linked to Ajit Pawar’s kin

The income tax (I-T) department’s search of premises linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his kin which started last Thursday, continued well into its fourth day on Sunday
The income tax (I-T) department’s search of premises linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (in pic) and his kin which started last Thursday, continued well into its fourth day on Sunday. (PTI FILE)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE: The income tax (I-T) department’s search of premises linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his kin which started last Thursday, continued well into its fourth day on Sunday with officials seen at Jarandeshwar sugar mill in Satara, Ambalika sugar mill at Karjat in Ahmednagar, and Dynamix dairy in Baramati. Sources at the sugar mills said that the income tax officials were scrutinising documents even as the department concluded its search operation at places owned by Ajit Pawar’s three sisters.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar termed the income tax department searches as “guests” and said that he will comment further once the operation is over and the “guests” return from various places. “The ‘guests’ are still at various homes. I will say more once they return,” Ajit Pawar said on Friday in Pune when the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led a show of strength against the income tax department’s raids outside central hall. Income tax officials raided Ajit Pawar’s two sisters’ houses and his son Parth’s office on Thursday. Sugar factories linked to him were also raided the same day.

Ajit Pawar’s cousin and NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, termed the action against her cousin sisters as an attack on women. She taunted the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that those who rule in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj do not follow his principle of respecting women and act like the Mughals instead. Sharad Pawar has already reacted strongly to the income tax searches of premises linked to Ajit Pawar and kin saying that the action reeks of abuse of power and might be the BJP’s reaction to his strong position on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident which he likened to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

RELATED STORIES

Ajit Pawar’s name surfaced in a money laundering case involving the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank in July after which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs65.75 crore belonging to the Jarandeshwar sugar mill in Satara district in connection with the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune district reports 450 new Covid cases, one death

Many stuck at Pune airport due to water logging, traffic jam

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Pune

Helicopter corridor plan in Pune gets thumbs up
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP