Jail police accused of conspiracy: Mobile phones used to plan escape of drug haul suspect

PUNE: Accused Moies Sheikh who was working as a jail police for the security of the inmates, allegedly used his mobile phone to get Lalit Patil in contact with other accused at ward number 16 of the Sassoon Hospital, said Police in the court. Probe reveals accused used his mobile phone to get drug haul suspect Lalit Patil in contact with the other accomplices. (Getty Images (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Arrested accused Mahendra Shevate and Moies Sheikh along with other accused were involved in hatching a conspiracy to help escape drug haul accused Lalit Patil from ward number 16 of the Sassoon Hospital.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) AC Birajdar on Tuesday remanded Shevate and Sheikh to police custody till December 1. The accused was produced before the Pune court by the crime branch unit of the Pune city police amidst tight security.

Public prosecutor Neelima Yadav - Ithape in her submission before the court requested a 5-day custodial remand, however, the court granted police custody to the accused till December 1.

Yadav - Ithape said, “In the technical analysis, it was found that accused Shevate and Sheikh along with other arrested accused, hatched a conspiracy and helped Lalit Patil to escape from Sassoon Hospital. To investigate their role in detail, we have demanded police custody.’’

Nandakumar Bidwai, Investigation officer and police inspector from Crime Branch (Unit II) said, “Accused Sheikh was deputed at ward number 16 on behalf of the Yerwada jail as a security guard. During the investigation, it was found that Sheikh used his mobile phone to get Lalit Patil in contact with the other accused.’’

Police said that in call record details it found that accused Sheikh made regular calls to Bhooshan Patil, Lalit Patil and Pradnay Kamble on his own phone and helped them to hatch a conspiracy to escape Lalit Patil from ward number 16 of the Sassoon Hospital.

Police also suspect that the accused Sheikh who was working as a police officer might have offered help to Lalit Patil to run his drug racket from Sasoon Hospital.

According to Police sources, the accused Shevate was working as a ward boy in ward number 16 at Sassoon Hospital, however, he also acted as a mediator between inmate patients and their relatives.

Shevate allegedly helps inmates to increase their stay in ward number 16 for that purpose he used to work as a mediator between inmates and Sassoon Hospital.

However, police refused to comment on these and they said, more details related to this case are likely to be revealed only after a detailed interrogation of these two accused.