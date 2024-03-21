Jankar firm on contesting from Madha, Parbhani seats

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) leader Mahadev Jankar held a crucial meeting with NCP (SCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to discuss his joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Following the meeting, Jankar said Pawar has extended his support for his nomination from both Madha and Parbhani Lok Sabha constituencies. Jankar said he is ready to fight from both seats using own party symbol. (HT PHOTO)

However, Pawar or any senior leader from the party is yet to formally announce the decision.

“I have requested him to support me in Madha and Parbhani Lok Sabha constituencies. Sharad Pawar has graciously offered his support, and I am honoured to have his backing. I am committed to representing the interests of the people from both constituencies,” said Jankar.

Madha and Parbhani are strategically important constituencies considering the Dhangar community population in Maharashtra. By contesting from these seats, Jankar aims to strengthen the RSP’s presence while also bolstering the electoral prospects of the broader coalition led by Pawar’s NCP (SCP).

The announcement may lead to triangular contest in Madha constituency where the BJP has fielded Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar while Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, another BJP leader, has hinted to join the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and contest polls.

Mohite Patil has even initiated his political campaign in Madha. On Tuesday, Dhairyasheel visited villages in Karmala assembly constituency and engaged with supporters as the speculation surrounding his political allegiance continues to intensify.

Meanwhile, NCP (SCP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said that leaders from various districts of the state are approaching Sharad Pawar and the latter is holding talks with them.

“No one from the Mohite Patil faction or the BJP from Madha constituency contacted us. We are not in contact with anyone. We are in the process to finalise our candidate and it will be announced at the right time. Jankar is in contact with us. Discussions on seat sharing with MVA alliance partners is also on,” he said.