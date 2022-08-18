Janmashtami ’22: 961 Dahi handi mandals in Pune to celebrate with renewed fervour

After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus, various localities in Pune are geared up to welcome Laddu Gopal with revived fervour! From young ones dressed as Radha or Krishna, to dahi handi, there’s a lot planned for Janmashtami.

This year, the police department has given permissions to 961 dahi hadi mandals. This is a considerable increase , compared to the 900 mandals that were given permission in 2019.

As per information provided by the police department, these 961 mandals are spread across five zones. Zone 1 has 218 mandals, zone 2 has 169, zone 3 has 254, zone 4 has 169 and zone 5 has 151 mandals.

Every year the dahi handi celebrations are mainly in the old city area, and people across the city come here to witness and enjoy this celebration atmosphere. Among the prominent dahi handi mandals in the old city area are Hutatma Babu Genu mandal and Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal.

Dahi handi mandals were waiting for the last two years to celebrate the festival. “We are happy that this year the Dahi Handi celebrations are happening and we have installed a big stage along with loudspeakers and we have taken all the safety measures for the public as well as the Govinda teams coming to break the Handi at our mandal,” said Sachin Mujumle one of the organisers of a Dahi handi mandal in Shukrwar peth area.

The major attraction for Punekars is the height and decorations of the Hutatma Babu Genu and Dagadusheth Ganpati dahi handis that are near each other at Shivaji road. “We have made all preparations for dahi handi. As the celebrations are taking place after a gap of two years, there will be large crowds. Our volunteers will be monitoring the crowd along with the police, and the safety of women is our top priority,” Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of the Dagadusheth Ganpati mandal trust, said.

Meanwhile, many other dahi handi mandals that are connected with political parties are looking at these celebrations as an opportunity to campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Since the last few days, there have been social media posts and huge hoardings of dahi handi celebrations across the city.

“We organised a joint meeting of all the mandals under our jurisdiction which are going to organise dahi handi celebrations this year. Various issues raised by the mandals were discussed, and everyone was instructed that the dahi handi celebrations should be carried out before 10 pm. In the main city area, there are many prominent mandals around the mandai market area and so, there will be heavy police bandobast there. The mandals have been instructed to follow court guidelines regarding restrictions on loudspeakers,” said deputy commissioner of police (zone 1) Priyanka Narnavare