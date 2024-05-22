JJB to decide on police plea seeking revision of order today

Pune: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has reserved its order for Wednesday on the Pune police application seeking revision of its earlier order granting bail to the 17-year-old minor involved in a car accident that killed two people at Kalyaninagar on Sunday. JJB has reserved its order for Wednesday on the Pune police application seeking revision of its earlier order granting bail to the 17-year-old minor involved in a car accident that killed two people. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The juvenile offender was released on bail within 15 hours of his arrest on the conditions seen as “lenient” as the JJB asked him to write an essay on “effect of road accidents and their solution”; working with traffic police for 15 days and studying all traffic rules and regulations.

After coming in for heavy criticism from different quarters and social media, the city police approached the Sessions Court on Tuesday and urged that the order be modified.

According to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the sessions court, however, asked the police to go back to the JJB for a revised or modified order and in case if the Board does not issue the same, the court can then decide on the police application.

“The police have approached the JJB requesting to revise its earlier order. Very soon the JJB will take a call. If the JJB doesn’t revise its order, the police will then approach higher court,” said Fadnavis while interacting with the media during his unscheduled meeting with police officials at Pune police commissionerate on Tuesday.

As the JJB court in Yerawada heard the fresh application seeking revision of its previous verdict, the minor was also present during the hearing till evening. He was later asked to go home and remain present the next day.

The minor driving the Porsche car had hit a two-wheeler killing two persons at Kalyaninagar at around 2.30 am on Sunday.

The minor driver was booked for rash and negligent driving, causing harm by endangering safety of lives, death by negligence under Sections 304A, 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as provisions of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act. The Yerawada police had lodged an FIR against the father and four others, including hotel owners and staff in connection with the accidental death of two young IT professionals. The deceased on two-wheeler were mowed down by a speeding Porsche car driven by the minor who was returning home after celebrating his HSC exam success along with friends.