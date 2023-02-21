Kasba byoll: CM, Dy CM likely to hold road shows; Sharad Pawar to hold three public meetings

With campaign for bypoll entering in its last leg, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has made Kasba peth contest personal while NCP chief Sharad Pawar is among seniors from Maha Vikas Aghadi to participate in campaign.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis held various meetings with BJP office bearers and asked them to treat the election as his own. He further instructed the workers to interact with voters and listen to their grievances, if any.

Aaditya Thackeray too held a road show on Tuesday.

“In Chinchwad, people had lot of affection towards Laxman Jagtap and BJP also has good network here. I am fully confident that Ashwini Jagtap will win here with a large margin. In Kasba Peth too, we will win by massive margin,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis is all set to host a road show on Thursday for party nominee Hemant Rasane, while CM Eknath Shinde will host another road show on February 24 when campaign ends.

From MVA, Sharad Pawar will hold three public meetings on Wednesday as part of campaigning for Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.

On Tuesday, Ajit Pawar campaigned for party’s Chinchwad nominee Ashwini Jagtap. During his media interaction, he however refused to comment about Fadnavis’s previous remarks about taking oath with Fadnavis in 2019. On former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remarks about threat letter by MVA while nominating 12 members for State Legislative Council, Ajit Pawar said, “If anyone has indeed issued threat to Koshyari, he should bring it in front of everyone. Currently he is not holding any post and I am not entitled to respond to everything he says.”