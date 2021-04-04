Katraj Zoo animals get coolers, sprinklers to beat the heat

With temperatures on the rise, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park authorities in Katraj have installed foggers, sprinklers and coolers for animals lodged inside. This year, a special swimming tank has been prepared for the elephant. Also, sprinklers and foggers and water coolers have been put across important locations to keep the zoo environment cool.

Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said, “We have put in place sufficient cooling systems to help the animals survive the heat wave conditions. We have foggers, sprinklers, and water coolers inside the enclosures for all animals including tigers, lions and leopards. This time a dedicated swimming pool has been constructed for the elephant.”

The zoo authorities will maintain a close surveillance on each of the enclosures of the animals and relief will be provided to animals who get restless, uncomfortable and fatigued. Foggers cum water coolers will maintain the body temperatures of all the animals lodged in the zoo, they informed.

The zoo authorities will be giving herbivorous animals seasonal fruits like watermelons and cucumbers while carnivorous animals will be subjected to a reduced diet structure of meat for easy digestion. Besides, plenty of drinking water is being provided to all the animals as part of anti-heat measures.

Along with coolers, hay curtains are being installed in the enclosures to help animals beat the heat and also to ensure there is no change in behavioural pattern. For free ranging animals, sprinklers have been installed and resting places made in the open.

Jadhav maintained that the management will take utmost care of the animals so that they remain untroubled. “Various animals have been provided with coolers housed near their cages. The coolers run round the clock and give them respite from the heat and also the cages are also equipped with exhaust fans to beat the heat,” he added.

The zoo has remained closed to the public since March 14. On any normal weekday, the zoo sees 5,000-10,000 visitors while on weekends, the number would rise to 12,000-18,000 visitors. The zoo currently has 448 animals and about 100 staffers who keep the zoo guarded and take care of animals.