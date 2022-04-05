Katraj zoo animals get coolers, sprinklers to beat the heat

PUNE With Pune temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius, summers setting in and the scorching heat making conditions worse for animals, especially those in cages in an urban set-up, the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre in Katraj, has made arrangements to provide some respite.

The zoo was reopened on March 20, after being shut for almost two years due to the pandemic.

“Air coolers, foggers, sprinklers and a jumbo fan is in place and our team will make sure that none of the animals suffer due to heat,” said Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre.

According to the zoo’s official, the park houses 440 animals of 63 different species including eight tigers, leopards, and giant squirrel. The Katraj zoo is spread across 130 acres and is divided into three areas- an animal orphanage, a snake park and a zoo overlooking a lake spanning 42 acres.

“There are water pools for elephants, ponds for other big animals and also sprinklers for herbivorous animals. To keep zoo atmosphere cooler, we have placed additional sprinklers and fans in exhibit areas,” added Jadhav.

Katraj zoo development

The second phase of development of Katraj zoo will start in 2022-23. Till now the PMC has erected five of the nine planned ducts, as part of the first phase. In the next four months, enclosures for lions, zebras and four-horned antelopes (Chausinga) will be completed. The second phase of development, including the upgrades of the snake park, would start soon .

“The ducting system placed by the civic body is also turning out to be very helpful for animals in this sweltering heat.” added Jadhav.