Katraj zoo: Funds planned for four-phase development

PUNE: The new additions to Pune Municipal Corporation-run (PMC) Rajiv Gandhi Zoo located at Katraj include a snake park and ducts for various animals near Katraj lake nature centre.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has placed provisions for the development and upgrade of the zoo in the civic budget 2022-23.

Kumar said, “The second phase of development of Katraj zoo will start in 2022-23.”

He said that a 20-year development plan has been chalked for the zoo with the help of Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and requisite approvals have been sought from authorities for the four-stage plan.

“PMC has erected five of the nine planned ducts as part of the first phase. In the next four months, enclosures for lion, zebra and four-horned antelope (Chausinga) will be completed. The second phase of development, including upgrade of snake part, would start from next financial year,” Kumar said.

