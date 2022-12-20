Keerthi to receive Anjani Mashelkar Inspiration Award

Pune: The Anjani Mashelkar Inspiration Award 2022 will be presented to Keerthi Bollineni from Vijaywada for championing the movement for women’s empowerment through organisation Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM).

The annual award was instituted by renowned scientist and Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mashelkar in memory of his late mother, to honour her struggle in single-handedly bringing up her son.

“This year, the award is given to Keerthi Bollineni who despite facing tragedies in life, became a restorer of hope for several women struggling to live a life of dignity and purpose,” said Mashelkar.

The award is presented by the International Longevity Centre – India (ILC-I) in partnership with Anjani Mashelkar Foundation to celebrate the spirit of women, above the age of 60 years, who are unsung, yet inspiring others through their conviction, courage, and compassion to live a life of purpose.

“Life became a vacuum for Bollineni when she lost her husband at 32. After two years, she lost her only child. As a widow, she faced challenges. In her 40s, she faced financial, emotional, and sexual violence in her second marriage. Not only did she overcome her harrowing circumstances, but also emerged as a trailblazer for several other women who are victims of domestic violence through VMM,” stated organisers of the award.

