Kelkar family installs legacy board at samadhi in Pune

The family members of late Gangadhar Kelkar on Thursday put up a board depicting his history and legacy at the Samadhi located at the Mutha riverbed behind Omkareshwar temple.

The board read: “This Samadhi belongs to late Gangadhar Kelkar and it was constructed by Bhaskar and Dinkar Kelkar in 1928.”

Dr Shrikant Kelkar, founder, National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) and nephew of late Dinkar Kelkar confirmed to HT that the legacy board has been installed. Gangadhar Kelkar’s samadhi (mausoleum) was built in 1928 by his sons - Bhaskar Kelkar of the famous Kelkar opticians and Dinkar Kelkar, founder of the Raja Kelkar museum. The family a few days ago demanded that the site must not be converted into a religious shrine by unidentified persons and instead the original structure be protected and preserved.

Dr Srikant Kelkar , his wife Aruna, Satyajit Kelkar and Dr Sudhanwa Ranade of Kelkar Museum - visited Samadhi structure on Wednesday and informed devotees present about the history of the structure and requested them to maintain and protect the heritage structure.

According to Dr Srikant Kelkar, there is a Pind (Shivling)on the Samadhi top and the name of his grandfather Gangadhar meant ‘ Shankar ’and some people wanted to convert the Samadhi complex into a temple.

The PMC administrative officials when contacted said that they will look into the grievances and action will be taken accordingly.