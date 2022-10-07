Kesarkar asks experts for suggestions on attaching notebook pages with textbooks

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar has asked experts for their suggestions regarding attaching notebook pages along with textbooks so that students from economically weaker sections can afford them. At a meeting held with subject experts and Balbharti officials on Friday, Kesarkar stressed on attaching notebook pages with textbooks and said that it is difficult for an ordinary farmer or labourer to buy separate notebooks for their children.

“Students are expected to write the notes given by their teachers on these pages. That will help them understand what the teacher has taught as well. These books should prove useful to students from weaker sections too. This initiative will be executed on a pilot basis. The final decision will be taken in this regard after looking at the parents’ and teachers’ suggestions,” Kesarkar said.

Kesarkar said that assessing the volume of pages used by students is also important and that an expert committee of teachers will be appointed for the same. Teachers should look at this as an initiative to give a new direction to school education, Kesarkar said.

The minister also said that examinations should be held every trimester. “School exams should be conducted every three months instead of every six months. Students who fail in this exam will be forced to better themselves ahead of the semester examination,” he said on Friday. He added that a dedicated software is also being developed to gauge the aptitude of students from Class 6.

“Students will be taught vocational courses as per their interest. Also, students’ meals should incorporate more nutrients. The changes are expected in this regard,” said Kesarkar. The decision to conduct exams for Class 3 will be taken soon, he added.

“Exams will not be taken for Classes 1 and 2, but Class 3 onwards, students who fail will be promoted but will need to take a re-exam in the subjects they have failed in the previous year. We are discussing the same with an expert committee to see how the decision can be implemented,” said Kesarkar on Friday.