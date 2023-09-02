No plan for water cuts in Pune, says Chandrakant Patil

At the canal committee meeting for Khadakwasla Dam held on Saturday, attended by state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, state cooperation minister Dilip Walse-Patil and MLAs, Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil instructed officials to continue daily water supply to residents.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

With the weather department’s forecast of Monsoon 2023 to be below normal, concerns were raised about possible water rationing.

Patil also told authorities regular supply of water for agriculture purposes.

“Though reported rainfall is less than normal this year, the dam storage in Khadakwasla reservoir is satisfactory. There is no need to make any changes in the existing water supply system. A decision could be taken at the next review meet in October,” he said.

The water storage at the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar — is 27.47 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) as on September 2 evening, and at 94.24 per cent. The corresponding figure of last year was 29.07 TMC and 99.72 per cent.

