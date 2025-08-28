Khadakwasla-Phursungi tunnel project cleared by Centre

The Union environment ministry has approved the 34-km underground tunnel between Khadakwasla and Phursungi. The clearance was given on August 11 by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and its Expert Appraisal Committee. Uttarkashi, Nov 20 (ANI): Rescue operations are underway after a portion of the Silkyara Tunnel collapsed and a number of workers got trapped under it, in Uttarkashi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Officials said the Water Resources Department has already floated tenders and awarded the contract. Work will begin once the department receives the official certificate, which is expected within a week.

Yogesh Sawant, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla Irrigation Division, said, “The Union government has given a green signal to the project. We are expecting it in the coming week, and after that, we will start the work immediately. ”

The project will be completed in three years. It is expected to save water, reduce losses from leakage and evaporation, and increase supply to the city and nearby rural areas.

Out of the 34-km stretch, 28 km will be constructed as an underground tunnel at a cost of about ₹ 2,200 crore. The tunnel will run 80 to 240 metres below the ground and use blasting technology for excavation. Six shafts will be dug along the route to speed up the work. The tunnel will have a concrete lining and an internal diameter of 5 metres.

The project will save around 3 TMC of water. Officials said this will provide additional supply to Pune city and irrigate 3,472 hectares in rural areas. The canal’s carrying capacity will increase to 1,510 cusecs, with water flow speeding up by one and a half times.