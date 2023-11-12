Khadki police arrest two suspects in chain snatching cases

Khadki police on Wednesday apprehended two on-record criminals involved in chain-snatching incidents reported in the locality. The accused have been identified as Rahul Kamble (24) and Yogesh alias Sam Jagdish Sonawane (23) both residents of Wadgaon Budruk.

Police recovered a golden chain worth ₹ 70,000 from them and further investigation is going on. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

On October 30, a case of chain snatching was reported in Khadki. During analysis of the CCTV footage, police found two accused constantly changing their clothes.

Elaborating on their modus of operandi, Rajendra Sahane, senior police inspector (SPI) at Khadki police station said, “The accused were first involved in motorcycle theft then by using that stolen motorcycle, they targeted people to snatch gold chains.’’

Sahane said both accused are on record and notorious criminals. At least four cases of robbery and chain snatching have been registered against accused Kamble and at least eight cases of robbery and chain snatching have been registered against Sonawane at various police stations across the city.

Officials from the Khadki police station have indicated that the arrested individuals are currently under interrogation to gather more information about their involvement in the reported chain snatching cases.

A case has been registered at Khadki police station under IPC sections 392 and 34 and further investigation in this case is underway.

