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Kharat forged signatures to open 32 fake accounts in credit society; fresh cheating case filed

Police said Kharat allegedly opened the accounts between August 2016 and October 2023 and carried out transactions worth over ₹57.9 lakh through them.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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Pune/Nashik A fresh cheating case was registered on Monday against the arrested “godman” Ashok Kharat at Sinnar police station for allegedly opening 32 fake accounts at a cooperative credit society in Kundewadi village of Sinnar tehsil in Nashik district, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Kharat forged signatures to open 32 fake accounts in credit society; fresh cheating case filed

Police said Kharat allegedly opened the accounts between August 2016 and October 2023 and carried out transactions worth over 57.9 lakh through them.

Narayan Ghotekar, one of the 32 persons in whose names the accounts were allegedly opened, filed a complaint against Kharat and the credit society’s board of directors, manager, and staff.

Based on the complaint, Sinnar police registered a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, misappropriation and related offences. The FIR does not name the directors, manager or staff.

Nashik rural superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said Kharat is accused of forging the signatures of 32 individuals to open the accounts. “We have informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Kharat case, about the fresh FIR,” Patil said.

Of the 13 cases in Nashik, nine are being probed by the SIT, in which Kharat is accused of sexually abusing and harassing women on the pretext of resolving their personal problems.

Earlier, Kharat was arrested by Nashik police on March 18 following the first complaint lodged by a woman at Sarkarwada police station. He is currently in SIT custody.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Kharat forged signatures to open 32 fake accounts in credit society; fresh cheating case filed
Home / Cities / Pune / Kharat forged signatures to open 32 fake accounts in credit society; fresh cheating case filed
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