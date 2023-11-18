Kidnapped 24-year-old woman from Pune rescued in Gujarat

PUNE: A 24-year-old woman, working in a private company, was abducted from Yerawada and later rescued from Godhra in Gujarat state, said police.

A 24-year-old woman, working at a private company, was abducted from Pune's Yerawada and later rescued from Godhra in Gujarat state, said police.

According to police, on November 5 in the afternoon hours, the victim, a resident of Yerawada area went to buy fodder for her cattle. When she was on her way home, near Sanjay Park, an auto-rickshaw driver intercepted her followed by two unknown persons from a white car who stepped out and abducted her.

Police said as per the statement given by the victim, the accused tied her hands and legs and gave an injection as a result of which she fell unconscious.

Raviraj Warangule, assistant police inspector at Vimantal police station said, “The victim was kept in a room for some day where she was introduced to an unknown woman. Later she was shifted to another place in Gujarat by car.’’

According to Warangule, during the handover process, the victim requested them to use the washroom and fled from the spot in the nearby forest area.

The victim reached Gujarat’s local police and narrated the incident. Gujarat police offered preliminary medical help to the victim and informed Pune police.

After confirmation, from a missing complaint filed at Yerawada police station on November 8, Gujarat police with the help of Pune police, successfully rescued the woman and handed over her to the Pune police on Wednesday.

Warangule said, “As per the complaint given by the victim, a case has been registered at Yerwada police station and transferred to our VimanTal police station for further investigation.”

