Kidney swapping racket in Pune comes to light after donor alleges fraud

PUNE A private hospital has filed a complaint at Koregaon Park police station alleging a kidney racket. The crime came to light after the woman, one of the donors, alleged that she is not the wife of the recipient, only after the transplant took place. While the hospital states that they conducted the transplant only after the regional authorisation committee for organ transplant at the Sassoon General Hospital verified the documents, the latter stated that the documents were submitted to Sassoon by the private hospital.

The kidney swapping racket involves two families, one a mother and daughter and another a husband-wife couple who decided to swap kidneys as they were found to be the right match for each other. While kidney swapping is legal, it is a crime if any financial transaction takes place between the two parties.

The transplant took place on March 24, but the matter came to light on Tuesday after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media. On March 29, Ruby Hall Clinic filed a complaint with Koregaon Park police station stating that a swap transaction between Mr Amit Salunkhe and Ms Sonal Kadamwas was performed at 7 am at the hospital on March 24.

The complaint letter by the private hospital to the police station states, “Today at the time of discharge of one of the donors, Mrs Sujata Amit Salunkhe (wife of Mr Amit Salunkhe) being the swap donor for Ms Sonal Kadam, claimed that she is not the wife and presented her identity card with a different name.”

The hospital has defended its stand by stating that the transplant was conducted only after all the statutory procedures of verification of documents and completing all formalities including police verification were completed. The approval for the said transplantation was approved by the Regional Authorisation Committee for Organ Transplant of the Sassoon General Hospital and that all the documents of both donor and recipient were duly verified by the committee. However, suspecting foul play, the private hospital has now filed a complaint.

Dr Ajay Taware, superintendent, Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and part of the committee, said, “The documents were submitted to us by the private hospital and we had only verified the photocopies of the documents given to us. The woman herself is part of the fraud as she participated in the kidney swap willingly and has now come forward after the promised money was denied to her. We have video recordings before the transplant in which she has stated she is the wife.”

Senior inspector of Koregaon Park police station Vinayak Vetal said, “We have asked for an enquiry report from the Sassoon hospital committee and the deputy director of health services Pune who will enquire as to where did the verification go wrong and based on that we would be able to take any appropriate action.”