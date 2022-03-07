Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kin elated after inauguration of RK Laxman art gallery in Pune

The art gallery also houses over 30,000 “timeless” sketches made by the cartoonist, best known for his creation “The Common Man.” These sketches are available in both digital and physical formats
The timeless pieces of RK siblings — RK Narayan’s ‘Malgudi Day’ and RK Laxman’s cartoons — will bring alive the walls of RK Laxman art gallery at High Street road in Balewadi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE It was like a dream coming true for the family members of RK Laxman as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a modern art gallery-cum-museum dedicated to the legendary cartoonist here in Balewadi, on Sunday.

The main attraction of the art gallery is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will become virtually alive through audio-visual effects. The art gallery also houses over 30,000 “timeless” sketches made by the cartoonist, best known for his creation “The Common Man”. These sketches are available in both digital and physical formats.

Malgudi is a fictional town in southern India conjured by RK Narayan, sibling of RK Laxman, in his short story collection ‘Malgudi Days’.

“I would like to congratulate Usha Laxman, (daughter-in-law of RK Laxman). Today a state-of-the-art gallery, dedicated to RK Laxman, has been inaugurated..I congratulate Ushaji and her family for their dedication, commitment and enthusiasm in completing this project,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the gallery virtually from the MIT College Ground, where he launched several other infrastructure projects.

