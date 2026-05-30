Pune: The alleged kingpin in the liquor tragedy is notorious bootlegger Yogesh Wankhede, investigators said on Thursday. Police have arrested Yogesh Wankhede and are now interrogating him to trace the supply chain and identify distributors.

Kingpin Yogesh Wankhede mixed methanol in liquor

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Preliminary investigation revealed that the liquor was allegedly manufactured by Radheshyam Prajapati, an illegal liquor manufacturer, in Uruli Kanchan. It was then given to Yogesh Wankhede who handles Prajapati’s transport and distribution networks. Wankhede allegedly mixed ethanol in the liquor and distributed it across various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to state excise officials, Wankhede has multiple criminal cases registered against him. State excise commissioner Atul Kanade said, “Alleged poisonous liquor was made by Prajapati in Uruli Kanchan. In order to make it stronger, Wankhede mixed methanol into it and filled 24 drums (35 litre capacity each) and distributed it in Dapodi, Phugewadi and Hadapsar. We arrested him on Thursday and seized almost 18 drums of poisonous liquor from him to avoid further mishap.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sources at the state excise department said that the poisonous liquor reached Phugewadi through Wankhede, where Karnelsingh Virka and his son Gurmangatsingh Virka sold it to local shops through his home set-ups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources at the state excise department said that the poisonous liquor reached Phugewadi through Wankhede, where Karnelsingh Virka and his son Gurmangatsingh Virka sold it to local shops through his home set-ups. {{/usCountry}}

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State excise superintendent of police Atul Kanade said raids were carried out at three different locations and three separate cases filed.

Locals’ allegations

Residents of Hadapsar alleged that illegal liquor dens have been operating openly in the areas for a long time and authorities allegedly turned a blind eye to repeated complaints.

Residents claimed that illegal dens particularly target daily wage workers and slum dwellers.

Sandeep Gaikwad, a Hadapsar resident, said, “Everyone knew these liquor dens existed. Complaints were made several times, but no permanent action was taken.”

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Another resident Sunita Bharte said, “Due to such illegal sale of liquor, various criminal activities are going on. Police know everything but turn a blind eye.”

The residents and social activists have sought rehabilitation and awareness measures to address alcohol addiction among the poor and vulnerable communities.