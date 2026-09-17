Kolhapur couple arrested in fake Kurash certificate case

PUNE: The Pune city police crime branch arrested a couple from Kolhapur on Tuesday night in connection with the alleged issuance of fake Kurash sports certificates, which candidates reportedly used to claim benefits under the five per cent sports quota in government recruitment, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shruti Punagavkar, 45, and her husband, Dhairyashil Punagavkar, 51. The couple runs a sports academy in Kolhapur, and police suspect that the fake certificates were prepared at a camp associated with the academy.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The accused have been arrested for harboring documents related to this case and further investigation is ongoing.”

According to police, the couple knew the previously arrested accused. “Prima facia it seems that they are relatives of each other. Further details will emerge after a detailed interrogation,” the officer said.

Police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that 71 candidates across Maharashtra allegedly benefited from the sports quota using such certificates. The case came to light during a probe into irregularities in the issuance of Kurash certificates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Maharashtra State Kurash Association president Ankush Nagar and secretary Shivaji Salunkhe in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the crime branch had arrested Maharashtra State Kurash Association president Ankush Nagar and secretary Shivaji Salunkhe in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With the arrest of the Kolhapur-based couple, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to four. Officials said the latest arrests could help investigators trace the network allegedly involved in preparing and distributing the fake certificates and identify other beneficiaries.