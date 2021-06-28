Kolhapur still records highest RT-PCR weekly positivity in the state

Pune: Though the second Covid wave has been showing signs of waning in the state, Kolhapur district has remained a matter of concern for the state health department. The weekly positivity rate of Kolhapur has dropped to 7.4% (June 19-June 25) from 15.2% (June 6- June 12), yet the district has recorded the highest positivity rate in terms of RT-PCR testing at 16.8%.

According to officials from the state health department, Kolhapur has recorded satisfactory vaccination rate and still, the positivity rate fails to drop as expected.

As per the data given by the health department, during June 19-June 25, there were 148,330 tests conducted in Kolhapur of which 26,675 were RT-PCR tests. Of 10,931 samples that were tested positive, 4,483 were from RT-PCR tests.

Maharashtra’s state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said, “It is a district with high vaccination rate in terms of population, but has recorded 16.8% weekly positivity rate. Apart from Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Sindhudurg are other districts which have recorded high positivity rate in terms of RT-PCR tests.” He, however, said that the case fatality rate (CFR) in Kolhapur is not something to worry about.

According to the state government’s latest guidelines, the weekly positivity rate to be considered for the decision regarding levels of restrictions must be determined only on the basis of RT-PCR tests. “It is a standard and good quality test to be undertaken to determine the positivity rate. All we need is a good sample size,” said Dr Awate.

As per the latest guidelines by the state, Kolhapur is under Level 4 restrictions with minimum relaxations in place. However, on Monday, traders remained adamant about reopening of shops. After a meeting with police authorities, they agreed to hold the reopening of non-essential shops for two days.

Dr. Yogesh Sale, district health officer of Kolhapur district, said that rise in positivity rate is because of increase in tests. He pointed out that the peak of the second wave came in the third week of May by which time other districts had started to record a downward trend. He claimed that the second wave will be waning in Kolhapur in the next 10-15 days.

“We have increased the testing numbers. The rate of RT-PCR tests is also high. So naturally, the positivity rate based on that will go up,” said Dr Sale.

He informed about the steps taken by the district administration to bring the Covid infection in control. “We have the highest rate of vaccination in the state. We are also emphasising institutional quarantine. Curbs have been increased to break the chain. Also, spot testing of superspreaders is being done. Hopefully, in the next 10-15 days, cases will go down substantially,” said Dr. Sale.

Daulat Desai, Kolhapur collector, said that he won’t be able to comment as he was in quarantine because of fever.