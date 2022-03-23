Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Kondhwa police book eight gang members under MCOCA Act

PUNE The Kondhwa police on Tuesday booked eight gang members of the Zahed Gani Shaikh gang alias Langda as per direction of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta
Published on Mar 23, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Kondhwa police on Tuesday booked eight gang members of the Zahed Gani Shaikh gang alias Langda as per direction of Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta .

According to the police, the gang members have been charged for spreading fear and terror in the society and had over 20 criminal cases ranging from attempt to murder and body offences have been lodged against them at four police stations in the city including Pune, Aurangabad and Nanded.

Police Inspector Sardar Patil, in charge of Kondhwa police station said that the accused have been involved in serious criminal offences including murder and have been booked under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). A proposal for their being booked under MCOCA was prepared and submitted to the higher ups for action and an in-principle approval was received for the same.

This is 71st Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case lodged by Pune police, since Gupta took over as Pune police commissioner.

