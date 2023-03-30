Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission gets another extension till June 30

The Maharashtra state government on Wednesday granted another three-month extension to the Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission till June 30. The state home department issued an order in this regard on March 28 and said the Commission would not get any further extension. Violence was reported in the Koregaon Bhima area in Pune on January 1, 2018, when thousands of Ambedkarite Dalits gathered at the Jaystambh to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. One person died and several others were injured in the violence. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The commission is investigating the events leading to the communal violence that took place in Koregaon Bhima in the Pune district on January 1, 2018.

The two-member commission is headed by retired High Court judge J N Patel, with former chief secretary Sumit Malik as a member.

The commission has been granted an extension until June 30, 2023, to submit the report, according to the state government’s order. The members of the commission are yet to examine several witnesses, and they had requested an extension to complete the inquiry. The government has stated that no further extension would be granted.

The government has assured that justice would be served and the culprits would be punished. The extension of the commission’s tenure would allow them to conclude their investigation thoroughly and ensure that justice is served, said officials.