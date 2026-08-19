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Kothrud gets Maharashtra’s first model sub-registrar office

The state plans 30 Model SROs in the first phase across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:12:30 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: Maharashtra’s first Model Sub-Registrar Office (SRO), aimed at making property registration faster and more transparent, was launched in Kothrud on August 13 as part of the state government’s plan to modernise registration services.

Five are planned initially, with the remaining four in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, officials from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) department said. (HT)
Five are planned initially, with the remaining four in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, officials from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) department said. (HT)

The state plans 30 Model SROs in the first phase across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Five are planned initially, with the remaining four in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, officials from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) department said.

The centres seek to address overcrowding, long waits and cumbersome procedures at conventional registration offices through technology-enabled, end-to-end services under government oversight.

IGR Ravindra Binawade said the Kothrud centre was an important step towards modernising property registration.

“The Model Sub-Registrar Office in Kothrud marks an important milestone in our efforts to modernise property registration and make public services more citizen-centric. By bringing together government oversight, modern infrastructure, digital systems and streamlined processes, we aim to provide citizens with a faster, more transparent and convenient registration experience,” he said.

The state has sanctioned 60 posts for the first 30 centres: 30 assistant sub-registrars (Class II) and 30 senior clerks. The government has also issued notifications under Section 7 of the Registration Act, 1908, for their creation.

VFS Global, in consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd, was selected through an e-tender to establish and manage the centres for five years. It will oversee their infrastructure, digital systems and service-delivery teams.

The Model SROs will be optional, with existing government SROs continuing to operate. The Kothrud centre has air-conditioned premises, modern waiting areas, Wi-Fi and trained service executives to assist visitors. The government plans to expand the programme in phases, with a long-term target of 60 Model SROs across Maharashtra.

 
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