Pune: Maharashtra’s first Model Sub-Registrar Office (SRO), aimed at making property registration faster and more transparent, was launched in Kothrud on August 13 as part of the state government’s plan to modernise registration services.

Five are planned initially, with the remaining four in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, officials from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) department said. (HT)

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The state plans 30 Model SROs in the first phase across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Five are planned initially, with the remaining four in Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur, officials from the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) department said.

The centres seek to address overcrowding, long waits and cumbersome procedures at conventional registration offices through technology-enabled, end-to-end services under government oversight.

IGR Ravindra Binawade said the Kothrud centre was an important step towards modernising property registration.

“The Model Sub-Registrar Office in Kothrud marks an important milestone in our efforts to modernise property registration and make public services more citizen-centric. By bringing together government oversight, modern infrastructure, digital systems and streamlined processes, we aim to provide citizens with a faster, more transparent and convenient registration experience,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Traditional registration facilities in urban centres often face congestion, long waiting periods and complicated workflows. The Model SRO framework introduces a structured, technology-driven system capable of handling high transaction volumes more efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining the integrity of the registration process,” Binawade said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Traditional registration facilities in urban centres often face congestion, long waiting periods and complicated workflows. The Model SRO framework introduces a structured, technology-driven system capable of handling high transaction volumes more efficiently while ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining the integrity of the registration process,” Binawade said. {{/usCountry}}

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The state has sanctioned 60 posts for the first 30 centres: 30 assistant sub-registrars (Class II) and 30 senior clerks. The government has also issued notifications under Section 7 of the Registration Act, 1908, for their creation.

VFS Global, in consortium with WE Excel Software Pvt Ltd, was selected through an e-tender to establish and manage the centres for five years. It will oversee their infrastructure, digital systems and service-delivery teams.

The Model SROs will be optional, with existing government SROs continuing to operate. The Kothrud centre has air-conditioned premises, modern waiting areas, Wi-Fi and trained service executives to assist visitors. The government plans to expand the programme in phases, with a long-term target of 60 Model SROs across Maharashtra.

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