Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times

Students who have just graduated from the Lalit Kala Kendra of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are in a last-minute frenzy. They are rehearing their first commercial play after lockdown, “Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi”, a Marathi production, two hours and 20 minutes long.

The students have called their theatre company “Not Fit” entertainers and chosen this play by playwright Venkatesh Madgulkar.

“This play has an important place in theatre,” said Bhushan Bhingarkar, one of the actors, “Maharashtra’s beloved actor Nilu Phule acted in this play in the ’60s and it was performed all over Maharashtra by the Rashtra Seva Dal.”

The students had performed this play during their last year of academics at the Lalit Kala Kendra.

“We chose this play because we had a great response from the audience. This play is the folk art of Maharashtra. It is full of comedy and entertainment. Also, it is a musical,” said Unmesh Dhore, a student and an actor in the play.

2020-21 has been tough year for the young graduates and work has been almost zero.

Hence, they decided to perform this production outside the university, commercially. Putting in their own money and with help from head of department at the Lalit Kala Kendra, Pravin Bhole, the play is directed by Ajit Sable, assistant professor, Fine Arts Centre.

Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi – show dates and timings

February19

Bharat Natya Mandir at 5 pm

February 21

Ramkrishna More Hall, Chinchwad, 5 pm

February 28

Rashtra Seva Dal, Pune, 5pm